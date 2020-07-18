Advertisement

One-on-one with Vice President Pence

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Onalaska, Wis. (WEAU) - Vice President Mike Pence visited Morning Star Dairy farm in Onalaska Friday.

Pence toured the family farm and held a round-table discussion on the new USMCA trade agreement that went into effect July 1.

“We’ve seen this president revive our economy through cutting taxes, rolling back administration, fighting for free and fair trade like the USMCA and supporting Wisconsin agriculture and farmers and ranchers all over this country,” Pence said.

The new agreement replaced NAFTA and VP Pence says it ensures the US a fair playing field with Canada when it comes to dairy.

Local farmers believe the agreement is a good starting point to increase competition within the industry.

For the owners of Morning Star Dairy, they say it was an honor to host the vice president and that it strengthened their opinion of the administration.

“I think this reinforced [our feelings on the administration] and it’s so exciting to hear all the talk about [USMCA,] said Barbara and John Schaller, Morning Star Dairy owners. “I think it educated me quite a bit so it was a really great opportunity.”

In addition to discussing the new trade agreement, Vice President Pence also spoke on how important Wisconsin will be in the upcoming election this fall.

“While this may be a time of testing for our country particularly for our neighbors in the sunbelt states, this is also a time of choosing and we want to make sure the people of Wisconsin choose four more years of President Donald Trump,” Pence explained.

The vice president says one issue important for Wisconsin and the country is overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

“After losing 22 million jobs at the height of this pandemic, we’re opening up America again and we’ve already added 7 million jobs back to this economy,” Pence said. “That includes tens of thousands of people who have gone back to work in Wisconsin.”

Pence believes to truly reopen the country, we have to also reopen America’s schools.

He says holding in-person classes is not only important for educational purposes, but also for providing for those with nutrition and special needs.

“With the guidance of the CDC, support from our administration and Congress, we’re going to make it possible for states to safely reopen schools,” Pence added.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 1 hour ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

65th Anniversary Surprise for Cadott Couple

Updated: 1 hours ago
65th Anniversary Surprise for Cadott Couple

News

Vice President Pence Visits OnAlaska

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vice President Pence Visits OnAlaska

News

65th wedding anniversary surprise for Cadott couple

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Family, friends, and community members got together to help the couple celebrate the occasion with a drive-by parade.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Highway 53 in Barron Co. back open after vehicle fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Traffic is temporarily stopped until the fire can be put out.

News

PPP Loans Set to End in August

Updated: 5 hours ago
PPP Loans Set to End in August

News

Midwest Home Supply Opens in New Location

Updated: 5 hours ago
Midwest Home Supply Opens in New Location

News

New Campaign Aims to Help Eau Claire Businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
New Campaign Aims to Help Eau Claire Businesses

News

Vice President Pence Visits OnAlaska

Updated: 5 hours ago
Vice President Pence Visits OnAlaska

News

Wisconsin politicians discuss keeping the economy afloat as pandemic continues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Representative Ron Kind (D-WI) spoke on several workforce related issues in the Eau Claire Chamber's Eggs and Issues.