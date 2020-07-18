One-on-one with Vice President Pence

Onalaska, Wis. (WEAU) - Vice President Mike Pence visited Morning Star Dairy farm in Onalaska Friday.

Pence toured the family farm and held a round-table discussion on the new USMCA trade agreement that went into effect July 1.

“We’ve seen this president revive our economy through cutting taxes, rolling back administration, fighting for free and fair trade like the USMCA and supporting Wisconsin agriculture and farmers and ranchers all over this country,” Pence said.

The new agreement replaced NAFTA and VP Pence says it ensures the US a fair playing field with Canada when it comes to dairy.

Local farmers believe the agreement is a good starting point to increase competition within the industry.

For the owners of Morning Star Dairy, they say it was an honor to host the vice president and that it strengthened their opinion of the administration.

“I think this reinforced [our feelings on the administration] and it’s so exciting to hear all the talk about [USMCA,] said Barbara and John Schaller, Morning Star Dairy owners. “I think it educated me quite a bit so it was a really great opportunity.”

In addition to discussing the new trade agreement, Vice President Pence also spoke on how important Wisconsin will be in the upcoming election this fall.

“While this may be a time of testing for our country particularly for our neighbors in the sunbelt states, this is also a time of choosing and we want to make sure the people of Wisconsin choose four more years of President Donald Trump,” Pence explained.

The vice president says one issue important for Wisconsin and the country is overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

“After losing 22 million jobs at the height of this pandemic, we’re opening up America again and we’ve already added 7 million jobs back to this economy,” Pence said. “That includes tens of thousands of people who have gone back to work in Wisconsin.”

Pence believes to truly reopen the country, we have to also reopen America’s schools.

He says holding in-person classes is not only important for educational purposes, but also for providing for those with nutrition and special needs.

“With the guidance of the CDC, support from our administration and Congress, we’re going to make it possible for states to safely reopen schools,” Pence added.

