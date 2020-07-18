Small apartment fire in Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Black River Falls Fire Department, a small apartment fire led to a person being transported for smoke inhalation.

Around 5pm on Friday, the Black River Falls Fire Department was called to Union Place Apartments for a fire alarm. They were told that there was a small cooking fire in on of the units, so they cleared smoke from the building,

They treated three residents and transported one for smoke inhalation. There was no building to the building and residents were allowed back in after the smoke was cleared.

