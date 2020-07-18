UPDATE: Highway 53 in Barron Co. back open after vehicle fire

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says Highway 53 is back open to traffic after a vehicle fire shut down the southbound lanes. No one was hurt during the incident.

U.S. Highway 53 southbound in Barron County is closed at mile marker 132 because of a vehicle fire.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says crews are on the scene, and traffic is temporarily stopped until the fire can be put out.

This is just south of Hwy 8, near Chetek.

