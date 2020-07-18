Advertisement

UPDATE: Highway 53 in Barron Co. back open after vehicle fire

Barron County vehicle fire
Barron County vehicle fire(Barron Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says Highway 53 is back open to traffic after a vehicle fire shut down the southbound lanes. No one was hurt during the incident.

--

U.S. Highway 53 southbound in Barron County is closed at mile marker 132 because of a vehicle fire.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says crews are on the scene, and traffic is temporarily stopped until the fire can be put out.

This is just south of Hwy 8, near Chetek.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

65th wedding anniversary surprise for Cadott couple

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Family, friends, and community members got together to help the couple celebrate the occasion with a drive-by parade.

News

PPP Loans Set to End in August

Updated: 2 hours ago
PPP Loans Set to End in August

News

Midwest Home Supply Opens in New Location

Updated: 2 hours ago
Midwest Home Supply Opens in New Location

News

New Campaign Aims to Help Eau Claire Businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
New Campaign Aims to Help Eau Claire Businesses

Latest News

News

Vice President Pence Visits OnAlaska

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vice President Pence Visits OnAlaska

News

Wisconsin politicians discuss keeping the economy afloat as pandemic continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Representative Ron Kind (D-WI) spoke on several workforce related issues in the Eau Claire Chamber's Eggs and Issues.

News

Midwest Home Supply moves into former HOM Furniture building

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The former HOM Furniture building on Mall Drive in Eau Claire reopened Friday as a Midwest Home Supply.

News

Potato Pizza Packets (7/17/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
Potato Pizza Packets (7/17/20)

News

#Root4EC looks to boost downtown businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Downtown Eau Claire's streets are lined with lots of unique boutiques, restaurants and shops, many of which are just starting to open after months of being shut-down.

News

COVID-19 leads to rise of “Broken Heart Syndrome”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
Local doctors say although they may not have seen cases in the Chippewa Valley, they have seen a rise in 'Broken Heart Syndrome' due to COVID-19.