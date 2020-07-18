Advertisement

Wisconsin reports a record-breaking 978 new cases, 10 new deaths

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district was 1,220 as of July 17.
By Katrina Henning
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a record 978 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 41,485. 77% of cases have recovered, a total of 32,004.

There are 51 new hospitalizations, for an overall total of 4,082. 10 more deaths were reported today, for a total of 843.

11,446 new negative tests came back on Saturday, for a total of 723,643 tests coming back negative.

La Crosse County is reporting its first death today, and has a total of 660 cases.

Eau Claire County is reporting 388 total cases, and 2 deaths.

Winona County is reporting 14 new positive cases, bringing their total up to 181. They have 16 deaths in Winona County.

