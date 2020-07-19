Coin shortage hits local businesses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If your pockets are a little lighter these days, you’re not alone. It’s an unexpected consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic that is short-changing the country. Literally.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the U.S, Americans faced a shortage of toilet paper in super markets. Now, they’re dealing with another kind of supermarket shortage, this one of the coin variety. It’s forcing businesses to adjust their operations to handle the shortage.

The next time you go shopping, don't be surprised if the cashier asks you to pay in exact change. (www.tradingacademy.com / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Across the country, stores are asking shoppers to pay with exact change or card, this is due to a national coin shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Federal Reserve, there are enough coins in the economy, but many places where coins are used for payment have been closed for months, leading to fewer in circulation. Amy Miller is the guest services department manager for Festival Foods, which is one of the many stores in the Chippewa Valley asking people not to pay with cash or to pay with exact change.

“Within the last few weeks, we’ve been hearing national coin shortage, national coin shortage,” Miller says. “But now it is really hitting close to home where we are ordering coins and we are not getting any of them.”

At grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants, customers are seeing signs asking them to pay with card or exact change if possible.

“I’ve never seen a coin shortage before like this.” Miller says. “We’ve always been able to get the coins that we need.”

At Festival Foods, Miller says the cash option at self-checkout machines has been disabled, as well as not allowing guests to purchase rolls of coins in hopes of stretching every penny as much as possible.

“We have not been able to get the coins that we are trying to get,” Miller says. “We pretty much only have enough for about three days out, so if we get to where we are not receiving any coins any days, we will run out of pennies, we will run out of nickels and dimes.”

While the national coin shortage is causing problems for some businesses, others have figured out a way around it, while also helping the local community. Cousin's Subs CEO Christine Specht says the restaurant is asking customers who pay cash to round up their total to the nearest dollar, which is then donated to local boys and girls clubs.

“As a Cousin’s Subs franchise owner or as a store employee, they know this is part of our mantra to be involved in the community, help the community and in this way, take a creative way to turn a negative into a positive,” Specht says.

Specht says about 45% of their customers still pay with cash and that the round-up campaign fits into their community involvement model, "The Make it Better Foundation" which focuses on health and wellness, hunger, and youth education. However, the initiative will not be in every store just yet.

“We initiated the communication with our restaurants at the beginning of the week,” Specht says. “But not every restaurant is experiencing a coin shortage.”

