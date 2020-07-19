Eau Claire Bateaux return to the field

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today was the first home game of the season for the Eau Claire Bateaux Futbol Club as they took on the Merrill Lobos Futbol Club, and the main point from today wasn’t who won or lost but that sports are trying to make a comeback here in Eau Claire.

Player Evan Smith said, “To hear that we were starting to play was like, alright let’s show these other sports that it’s possible to get there sports back on, it’s a great opportunity.”

Another player, Lukas Olson said, “When I got asked to play I was so thrilled, getting back on the field, it feels amazing.”

The Bateaux are a part of the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League and in order to get back onto the field, the Bateaux made sure they went through all the necessary avenues to play the game they love.

"A lot of it came down to being able to first get the play from all our governing boards, US soccer, Wisconsin soccer working with local community protocols as well. We have always had an emphasis on safety and family because at the end of the day we are not doing this professionally, we're doing this for fun," said board member and player Chris Beckfield.

Even though the bateaux are back on the field, that doesn't mean there aren't risks involved.

Beckfield said, “In the event that we are in contact with someone who does test positive, it’s at the very beginning, the first thing we do is shut down for 14 days from the last contact, no questions asked.”

Smith said, “That does come to mind in the back of your head that your teammates or some opponent could have it, we really don’t know but like, you just have to trust the process really and hand sanitize and sanitize the balls and just keep yourself as healthy as you can.”

Safety will be this year’s top concern, but winning is still important, and tonight the Bateaux moved to 3-0 on the year with a win over the Lobos.

