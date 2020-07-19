Advertisement

Man wanted in fatal Neenah shooting arrested in Milwaukee

Homicide Suspect Arrested
Homicide Suspect Arrested(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities have arrested a man sought in a fatal shooting in Neenah last month. Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson says U.S. marshals and Milwaukee police arrested 34-year-old Donald Lee Billings of Milwaukee Friday in Milwaukee. Billings is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Adam Baith in his Neenah home on June 22. Prosecutors have charged Billings with first-degree intentional homicide and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The Post Crescent reports Billings and two other people met Baith at a bar in Neenah, then went back to Baith’s home for an after-bar party. Baith and Billings went inside, but the two others stayed outside. The two people heard gunshots and called 911. When police arrived, they saw a man run through the backyard.EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man drowns helping get 2 children to shore in Milwaukee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee County sheriff’s authorities say a 19-year-old man has drowned while trying to help get two family members to shore at McKinley Beach in Milwaukee.

Sportscene

Eau Claire Bateaux return to the field

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today was the first home game of the season for the Eau Claire Bateaux Futbol Club as they took on the Merrill Lobos Futbol Club, and the main point from today wasn’t who won or lost but that sports are trying to make a comeback here in Eau Claire.

News

Coin shortage hits local businesses

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
The next time you go shopping, don’t be surprised if the cashier asks you to pay in exact change.

Homepage

Garden tour goes virtual this year to avoid cancellation

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Stepping Stones of Dunn County is partnering with gardeners, like Chuck and Kathy, for their 19th annual flower garden tour.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Alma

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A woman is dead after a train collision in Buffalo County, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Wisconsin reports a record-breaking 978 new cases, 2nd death in Eau Claire County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
77% of cases have recovered, a total of 32,004.

News

Small apartment fire in Black River Falls

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT
|
By Katrina Henning
According to the Black River Falls Fire Department, a small apartment fire led to a person being transported for smoke inhalation.

News

911 outage affecting several counties

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT
|
By Katrina Henning
The alternate number to call for emergencies is 715-538-4351.

News

Lightning strike causes residential fire in Washington County

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT
|
By PRESS RELEASE
A lightning strike is the apparent cause of a residential fire on Friday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

News

One-on-one with Vice President Pence

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Hayley Spitler
Vice President Mike Pence visited Morning Star Dairy farm in Onalaska Friday to talk about the USMCA Trade Agreement, & the importance of WI in the presidential election.