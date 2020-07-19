Police investigating two shootings in La Crosse this weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police are investigating two shootings that happened this weekend.

The first shooting was discovered when a victim walked into the emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to La Crosse authorities, the victim told police that he was walking near 800 Main St when he was stopped by a black male with a white shirt over his face, who had a hand gun. The suspect demanded the victim’s property, but the victim ran away. As he was running, the suspect fire 3 shots at him, one hitting the victim in the arm. The victim is not cooperating with the investigation and does not want anything done with the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

The second shooting happened in the area of 300 Pearl Street. Police say they were originally called there for a large fight, and then were told there were gunshots reported. Upon investigation, police determined there had been gun fire but no one was hit. One person was injured as part of the initial fight, and recieved medical treatment. Two people were charged in association with the investigation and police are looking for a third person, who they believe fired the gun at the scene.

Jennifer Hendricks of La Crosse and Tyrone Johnson of La Crosse were charged with disorderly conduct among other charges in this incident.

Police are looking for Walter Walker, born in 1993, a black male of La Crosse, and believe he was the one who fired the gun in the second shooting.

If you have any information on these incidents, contact La Crosse Police.

