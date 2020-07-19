Advertisement

Red Cliff Band declares emergency following storm damage

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYFIELD, Wis. (AP) -- The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has declared a state of emergency following damage from Saturday’s storm on the northern Wisconsin reservation. Red Cliff Band Chairman Richard A. Peterson wrote in a Facebook post that trees and power lines are down all across the reservation, travel is hazardous and many roads are impassable. WDIO-TV reports the reservation is asking visitors to stay away until further notice. Tribal members are being asked to limit travel as much as possible. Crews are working to clear roads and to restore power.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vehicle hits utility pole, areas left without power

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
Authorities believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

News

Police arrest Cudahy man after sister found dead in home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have arrested a 64-year-old Cudahy man after his 68-year-old sister was found dead in the home they shared.

News

Wisconsin reports 830 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
77% of all cases have recovered or 32,628.

News

Police investigating two shootings in La Crosse this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
La Crosse Police are investigating two shootings that happened this weekend.

Latest News

News

Man wanted in fatal Neenah shooting arrested in Milwaukee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have arrested a man sought in a fatal shooting in Neenah last month.

News

Man drowns helping get 2 children to shore in Milwaukee

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee County sheriff’s authorities say a 19-year-old man has drowned while trying to help get two family members to shore at McKinley Beach in Milwaukee.

Sportscene

Eau Claire Bateaux return to the field

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today was the first home game of the season for the Eau Claire Bateaux Futbol Club as they took on the Merrill Lobos Futbol Club, and the main point from today wasn’t who won or lost but that sports are trying to make a comeback here in Eau Claire.

News

Coin shortage hits local businesses

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
The next time you go shopping, don’t be surprised if the cashier asks you to pay in exact change.

Homepage

Garden tour goes virtual this year to avoid cancellation

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Stepping Stones of Dunn County is partnering with gardeners, like Chuck and Kathy, for their 19th annual flower garden tour.

News

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Alma

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By Katrina Henning
A woman is dead after a train collision in Buffalo County, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.