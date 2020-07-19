Vehicle hits utility pole, areas left without power

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A one vehicle crash in Wood County left areas without power.

According to the Wood Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road Z when it left the road and hit a utility pole. The driver was the only one in the car and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Authorities believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Power lines went down, causing a power outage for the area. Alliant Energy worked to fix the lines and County Road Z was closed for several hours.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.