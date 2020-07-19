Wisconsin reports 830 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 830 new positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin on Sunday, bringing Wisconsin’s total to 42,315. 77% of all cases have recovered or 32,628.

There are 844 deaths in Wisconsin, an increase of one. 25 additional people have been hospitalized, an overall total of 4,107.

730,902 people have tested negative, an increase of 7,259 on Sunday.

Eau Claire County has an increase of 9 cases on Sunday, for a total of 397 cases. Eau Claire has 2 deaths from COVID-19.

La Crosse County is reporting an increase of 7 new cases, for a total of 667 new cases. They have 1 death as of Saturday.

Dunn County has 65 cases, Chippewa County has 154 cases, and Monroe has 161 cases and 1 death.

