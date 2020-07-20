Advertisement

Clark Co. native hired to join researchers in new Wisconsin Dairy Innovation Hub

By Amie Winters
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Clark County native is among the first researchers hired as part of the new Wisconsin Dairy Innovation Hub. The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced in a press release that Ryan Pralle, who was raised on a dairy farm near Humbird, is one of two new assistant professors hired as part of the program designed to increase dairy research and innovation programs at UW-Platteville, UW-Madison and UW-River Falls. Pralle is the son of Scott and Pam Pralle, who operate the Selz-Pralle Dairy; he is an Osseo-Fairchild High School and earned degrees, including a doctorate, at UW-Madison. His research and teaching work with the Dairy Innovation Hub will focus on ruminant nutrition. Pralle will start his work with the university at the beginning of August. Development of the Dairy Innovation Hub was included in the 2019-2020 biennial state budget.

Mental health resources for farmers will be reviewed during an upcoming series of online programs hosted by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Wisconsin Farm Center. The first of six Question, Persuade, Refer programs will start July 29. The program is designed for people who work with farmers and farm peers to recognize farmers’ mental stresses and find ways to find help for farmers who need assistance.

Wisconsin Farmers Union officials have announced the hiring of Lauren Langworthy as its new special projects director. In that role, Langworthy will oversee projects that are among the organization’s highest priority. She and her husband Caleb operate a 153-acre rotational-grazing sheep and beef farm near Wheeler.

Farmers are being surveyed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture about small grains and dairy production. USDA officials will be asking farmers in 32 states to complete the 2020 Small Grains Agricultural Survey online, via mail or via telephone. The results of the survey will be released in December. Dairy farmers also will be asked for production and herd numbers for the USDA’s monthly dairy survey.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GOP leaders head to White House as coronavirus crisis deepens

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
Despite flickers of an economic upswing as states eased stay-at-home orders in May and June, the jobless rate remained at double digits, higher than it ever was in the last decade's Great Recession.

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

News

National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado near Osseo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down near Osseo just before 1:00 a.m. on July 19.

News

New public service announcement from UW Health

Updated: 4 hours ago
UW Health releases a new public service announcement to encourage people to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Community celebrates National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Shakes, malts, sundaes and just good old fashion scoops. Whatever your poison, ice cream just seems to always hit the spot especially on National Ice Cream Day.

News

Eau Claire area schools to decide on back to school plans

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The city-county health department and the ECASD have put together a plan called ‘Respond Together Eau Claire’ to decide how to get kids safely back into school this fall. Monday the school board will meet to discuss this plan.

News

NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Pierce County Saturday night

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Powerful storms ripped through Pierce County Saturday night, with at least one suspected tornado leaving a path of destruction through the Town of Clifton.

News

Crews respond to structure fire in the Town of Seymour

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Crews respond to fire at a pole shed in the Town of Seymour

News

Red Cliff Band declares emergency following storm damage

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has declared a state of emergency following damage from Saturday’s storm on the northern Wisconsin reservation.

News

Vehicle hits utility pole, areas left without power

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
Authorities believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.