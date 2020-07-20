Clark Co. native hired to join researchers in new Wisconsin Dairy Innovation Hub

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Clark County native is among the first researchers hired as part of the new Wisconsin Dairy Innovation Hub. The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced in a press release that Ryan Pralle, who was raised on a dairy farm near Humbird, is one of two new assistant professors hired as part of the program designed to increase dairy research and innovation programs at UW-Platteville, UW-Madison and UW-River Falls. Pralle is the son of Scott and Pam Pralle, who operate the Selz-Pralle Dairy; he is an Osseo-Fairchild High School and earned degrees, including a doctorate, at UW-Madison. His research and teaching work with the Dairy Innovation Hub will focus on ruminant nutrition. Pralle will start his work with the university at the beginning of August. Development of the Dairy Innovation Hub was included in the 2019-2020 biennial state budget.

Mental health resources for farmers will be reviewed during an upcoming series of online programs hosted by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Wisconsin Farm Center. The first of six Question, Persuade, Refer programs will start July 29. The program is designed for people who work with farmers and farm peers to recognize farmers’ mental stresses and find ways to find help for farmers who need assistance.

Wisconsin Farmers Union officials have announced the hiring of Lauren Langworthy as its new special projects director. In that role, Langworthy will oversee projects that are among the organization’s highest priority. She and her husband Caleb operate a 153-acre rotational-grazing sheep and beef farm near Wheeler.

Farmers are being surveyed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture about small grains and dairy production. USDA officials will be asking farmers in 32 states to complete the 2020 Small Grains Agricultural Survey online, via mail or via telephone. The results of the survey will be released in December. Dairy farmers also will be asked for production and herd numbers for the USDA’s monthly dairy survey.

