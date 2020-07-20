Advertisement

Community celebrates National Ice Cream Day

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Shakes, malts, sundaes and just good old fashion scoops. Whatever your poison, ice cream just seems to always hit the spot especially on National Ice Cream Day.

Ice cream lover, Doris Clements, said, "Well my favorite kind of ice cream is banana cream pie, you can basically have it whenever you want and it does melt but it's just really good."

According to Wisconsinhistory.org, Wisconsinites consume nearly 21 million gallons of ice cream each year and the first ever sundae was concocted in the badger state as well, so maybe Wisconsin just does ice cream a little better.

“Eating ice cream in New Hampshire, Florida or something like that, yeah it’s got its thing and everybody loves ice cream of course but I do think Wisconsin, it’s a different feeling here because it is something we feel pride in whether we are farmers or not,” Said Ramone’s owner Blayne Midthun.

Owner of Olson’s, Dan Hunt said, “Being from the dairy state as well, cheese, milk and ice cream are kind of what we are all about here.”

Clements also added, “I think it is just made better and with more love.”

With so many great options for ice cream right here in the Chippewa Valley, it's safe to say National Ice Cream Day made its mark.

“I’m sure when our tubs of ice cream at the end of the day, when they get them all cleaned, they are probably going to be a number of stacks taller than my head,” Said Hunt.

Midthun said, “The day itself, it’s just one of those days like Valentine’s Day and giving love to your wife, this is one of those days that we can kind of give that added appreciation to the product itself outside of just enjoying it any other day.”

I scream you scream, we all scream, for ice cream.

