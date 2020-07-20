Eau Claire area schools to decide on back to school plans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s that time of year that students and parents get into the ‘back to school’ spirit. But this Fall, many are still left wondering what school will look like during the COVID19 pandemic.

5th grader Autumn Abbott told WEAU,”I really want to see my friends”.

As this extended summer break is coming to an end, many kids and parents are eager for schools to open back up.

Andrew Boch a parent in Fall Creek said,“I’d like to see some normalcy return, I think everybody wants that”.

But fear still lingers as COVID19 cases continue to rise in Wisconsin.

Abbott continued to say, “If one of them gets sick probably all of us will get sick”.

Monday the Eau Claire Area School District will be discussing three back to school methods. Some parents say they received a survey from ECASD that listed the options for all learning to stay online, students to return to in person classes, or a half in person, half online model.

“It’s a tough call but I do want to see kids go back to school I do believe they need that,” said Boch.

In an email to families, superintendent Michael Johnson said in part,

"As our schools reopen, a number of safety protocols will be shared for all students and staff to follow. These measures include physical distancing whenever possible, temperature taking, hand-washing, and use of hand sanitizer. In situations in which physical distancing is not possible, we will require students and staff to wear masks. We are receiving masks from the state to provide to our students."

Proposals from the board show the plan will mostly depend on age, and the younger children who can't do as much online learning are more likely to go back to in person learning full time.

Autumn told WEAU she didn’t like online school and said,

"It was hard; I like being able to ask the teacher questions and not having to type emails and sending it to them"

Regis Catholic Schools recently announced a full reopening in September, but now many parents are just eager to get answers. Boch said,

“I want them to be flexible. If they’re going to keep kids home give parents time to adjust their schedules for it...me and my wife do the best job we can but were not professional teachers either”.

