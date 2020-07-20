Eau Claire storm sirens mistakenly set off

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While strong storms moved through western Wisconsin this weekend, some community members are asking why the county’s severe weather sirens were activated in the City of Eau Claire.

When storms roll through the Chippewa Valley, it is not unusual to hear storm sirens go off. Eau Claire County Emergency Management coordinator Tyler Esh says those sirens are used to alert people who may be outdoors and away from other forms of information.

“Sirens are really just an outdoor means of notification. If you hear a siren going off, you should check why it is going off,” Esh says. “Is it a first Monday of the month test or is it some severe weather I need to be aware of.”

The Eau Claire County Dispatch Center activates those sirens. But as storms moved through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning, Eau Claire County Communication manager Dena Clark says those sirens were unintentionally set off in the City of Eau Claire.

“We do have four zones in Eau Claire County. One of them covers the city of Eau Claire and Altoona, the Fall Creek area, the Augusta area and the Fairchild area,” Clark says. “The weather warning was for a specific geographic region. When we went to set off the sirens, we did select an additional geographical area of the city of Eau Claire.”

Clark says a dispatcher activated the Eau Claire area sirens by mistake. While you may have been awakened by the mistaken siren, Esh says the sirens aren’t for people already indoors.

“At midnight or 4 a.m. when they were set off this weekend, they are not designed to wake you up,” Esh says. “I like to say, I don’t utilize the church bells in the city of Eau Claire as my alarm clock.”

Esh says there are things you can do to be prepared for the threat of severe weather, including signing up for the county’s “RAVE” alert system , checking local media and purchasing a weather radio. If you live outside Eau Claire County, he recommends contacting your county’s emergency management department to find out what tools they have available.

“No one system is designed to be perfect,” Esh says. “The more alerting systems you have, the better.”

