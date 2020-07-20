Advertisement

Eau Claire storm sirens mistakenly set off

When storms roll through the Chippewa Valley, it is not unusual to hear storm sirens go off.
When storms roll through the Chippewa Valley, it is not unusual to hear storm sirens go off.(WEAU)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While strong storms moved through western Wisconsin this weekend, some community members are asking why the county’s severe weather sirens were activated in the City of Eau Claire.

When storms roll through the Chippewa Valley, it is not unusual to hear storm sirens go off. Eau Claire County Emergency Management coordinator Tyler Esh says those sirens are used to alert people who may be outdoors and away from other forms of information.

When storms roll through the Chippewa Valley, it is not unusual to hear storm sirens go off.
When storms roll through the Chippewa Valley, it is not unusual to hear storm sirens go off.(WEAU)

“Sirens are really just an outdoor means of notification. If you hear a siren going off, you should check why it is going off,” Esh says. “Is it a first Monday of the month test or is it some severe weather I need to be aware of.”

The Eau Claire County Dispatch Center activates those sirens. But as storms moved through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning, Eau Claire County Communication manager Dena Clark says those sirens were unintentionally set off in the City of Eau Claire.

“We do have four zones in Eau Claire County. One of them covers the city of Eau Claire and Altoona, the Fall Creek area, the Augusta area and the Fairchild area,” Clark says. “The weather warning was for a specific geographic region. When we went to set off the sirens, we did select an additional geographical area of the city of Eau Claire.”

Clark says a dispatcher activated the Eau Claire area sirens by mistake. While you may have been awakened by the mistaken siren, Esh says the sirens aren’t for people already indoors.

“At midnight or 4 a.m. when they were set off this weekend, they are not designed to wake you up,” Esh says. “I like to say, I don’t utilize the church bells in the city of Eau Claire as my alarm clock.”

Esh says there are things you can do to be prepared for the threat of severe weather, including signing up for the county’s “RAVE” alert system , checking local media and purchasing a weather radio. If you live outside Eau Claire County, he recommends contacting your county’s emergency management department to find out what tools they have available.

“No one system is designed to be perfect,” Esh says. “The more alerting systems you have, the better.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

La Crosse Co. Health Department says testing for asymptomatic people awhile away

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
La Crosse County announced eight new COVID-19 cases Monday and an additional 22 over the weekend.

News

Update: GoFundMe for man involved in downtown La Crosse incident removed for violating terms

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The department says the investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the District Attorney for ultimate decision on potential charges.

News

Salvation Army of La Crosse Co. adds housing specialist

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The role will get residents into permanent, affordable, and sufficient housing as well as serve as a liaison between renters and landlords.

News

Wisconsin Department of Corrections completes COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
The agency worked with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard to test all people and staff at its 37 facilities. This mass testing began May 12 and wrapped up July 1.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin’s largest teachers unions call for online school

Updated: 1 hour ago
Teachers unions for Wisconsin’s five largest school districts are asking Gov. Tony Evers and the state’s top health and education officials to keep schools closed at the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Residents cleaning up after EF-1 tornado in Osseo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
According to the NWS, the tornado traveled at winds of 105 mph and covered around 3.5 miles.

News

UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson and Justus Cleveland
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department updates the community after 31 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past three days.

News

Menomonie man charged with child sexual assault crimes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Menomonie man has been charged with child sexual assault crimes in Dunn County.

News

Sex offender to be released in Clark County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Clark County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that a sex offender will be released and is set to reside on County Highway B in Humbird.

News

Chippewa County with 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Chippewa County reported 13 positive test results on Monday and now has a total of 167 positive results for COVID-19. The increase of cases comes over a three day stretch as the last update was on Friday.