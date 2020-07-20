Emily, Alexa, and Maci Grabarczyk

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Emily, Alexia, and Maci Grabarczyk for the Sunshine Award. These dedicated ladies have made over 1100 fabric masks to aid in the COVID-19 battle. These masks are sewn with love and donated to the local hospitals. Their efforts are telling friends, neighbors, healthcare workers, and strangers, “I want you to be safe and I want you to live.” These generous women are spreading love and sunshine throughout the Chippewa Valley. It is a sincere honor to nominate Emily, Alexia, and Maci Grabarczyk for the Sunshine Award.

Amanda Brown

