Advertisement

Jodi Bright

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jodi Bright for the Sunshine Award. Jodi is a busy wife, mom, and business owner who consistently goes above and beyond. As a mental health counselor she has adapted to a Telehealth approach, meeting with clients online, which is a much needed service during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is a great mom to her two daughters and continues to find ways to challenge, encourage, and entertain them, including a Memorial Day parade involving lots of candy! Since the advent of social distancing, she has been shopping for her parents on a weekly basis in order to limit their exposure to the virus. I, being her mom, am the grateful recipient of her love and care. I appreciate the blessing she is in my life.

Pam Marucheck

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

Eleva Fire Department and First Responders

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 20, 2020

Sunshine Award

Nicole Smothers

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 20, 2020

Sunshine Award

Emily, Alexa, and Maci Grabarczyk

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 21, 2020

Sunshine Award

Michael Zimmerman

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 17, 2020

Latest News

Sunshine Award

Girl Scouts of Southview Elementary School

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 22, 2020

Sunshine Award

The Osseo-Fairchild Community

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 23, 2020

Sunshine Award

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital Dietary Department

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 23, 2020

Sunshine Award

Patrick Emlaw, Chad Foss, and Jamie Youngbauer

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 24, 2020

Sunshine Award

Rodney Dicus

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 24, 2020

Community First

Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Recipe

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Recipe for Potato Pizza Packets