I would like to nominate Jodi Bright for the Sunshine Award. Jodi is a busy wife, mom, and business owner who consistently goes above and beyond. As a mental health counselor she has adapted to a Telehealth approach, meeting with clients online, which is a much needed service during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is a great mom to her two daughters and continues to find ways to challenge, encourage, and entertain them, including a Memorial Day parade involving lots of candy! Since the advent of social distancing, she has been shopping for her parents on a weekly basis in order to limit their exposure to the virus. I, being her mom, am the grateful recipient of her love and care. I appreciate the blessing she is in my life.

Pam Marucheck

