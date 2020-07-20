Advertisement

La Crosse Co. Health Department says testing for asymptomatic people awhile away

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

La Crosse County announced eight new COVID-19 cases Monday and an additional 22 over the weekend.

The county now has 666 cases with six currently hospitalized and one death of a county resident.

The health department says it is encouraged by more businesses requiring face coverings.

Health officials also say the county is a ways away from being able to test asymptomatic individuals.

However, another National Guard testing site will be held in Onalaska Friday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 450 kits available and an extra lane for testing.

The health department says the recent death of a resident shows how quickly the disease can progress.

“Any resident death in our county is one too many,” said Carol Drury, the La Crosse County Health Department incident commander. “Our hearts and thoughts just go out to that family right now and we just want to encourage everyone to do what they can in the community to keep others safe. There are things you can do-- you can wear that cloth mask outside of the home, wash your hands frequently using soap and water, practicing physical distancing.”

