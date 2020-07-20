Advertisement

Menomonie man charged with child sexual assault crimes

Daniel Brooks
Daniel Brooks(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man has been charged with child sexual assault crimes in Dunn County.

Court records show Daniel Brooks, 24, has been charged with crimes including first degree sexual assault, child sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography and more.

Law enforcement searched his phone where they found various pictures of victim.

A $10,000 cash bond for Brooks was signed on July 15.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on July 28.

