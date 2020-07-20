EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Michael Zimmerman has spent his life in the military and continues today. He is kind, selfless, humble, intelligent, and puts others before himself. He is exactly what we need more of. He has made my life so exceptionally rewarding and not a day goes by that he doesn’t make me smile. He is a veteran and the kind of man so deserving of the Sunshine Award. He has brought happiness to my life.

Davee Anne Zimmerman

