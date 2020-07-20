National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado near Osseo

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down near Osseo just before 1:00 a.m. on July 19.

According to the NWS, the tornado reached peak winds of 105 MPH and was on the ground for 3.65 miles.

Osseo tornado on July 19, 2020 (weau)

Some of the damage includes down trees, barns torn apart and even some damage to crops.

According to the reports most of the damage is concentrated southwest of downtown Osseo.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.