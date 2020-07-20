Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado near Osseo

According to the NWS an EF-1 tornado touched down around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning southwest of Osseo
Osseo tornado
Osseo tornado(weau)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down near Osseo just before 1:00 a.m. on July 19.

According to the NWS, the tornado reached peak winds of 105 MPH and was on the ground for 3.65 miles.

Osseo tornado on July 19, 2020
Osseo tornado on July 19, 2020(weau)

Some of the damage includes down trees, barns torn apart and even some damage to crops.

According to the reports most of the damage is concentrated southwest of downtown Osseo.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire area schools to decide on back to school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The city-county health department and the ECASD have put together a plan called ‘Respond Together Eau Claire’ to decide how to get kids safely back into school this fall. Monday the school board will meet to discuss this plan.

News

NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Pierce County Saturday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Powerful storms ripped through Pierce County Saturday night, with at least one suspected tornado leaving a path of destruction through the Town of Clifton.

News

Crews respond to structure fire in the Town of Seymour

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Crews respond to fire at a pole shed in the Town of Seymour

News

Red Cliff Band declares emergency following storm damage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has declared a state of emergency following damage from Saturday’s storm on the northern Wisconsin reservation.

Latest News

News

Vehicle hits utility pole, areas left without power

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
Authorities believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

News

Police arrest Cudahy man after sister found dead in home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have arrested a 64-year-old Cudahy man after his 68-year-old sister was found dead in the home they shared.

News

Wisconsin reports 830 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
77% of all cases have recovered or 32,628.

News

Police investigating two shootings in La Crosse this weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
La Crosse Police are investigating two shootings that happened this weekend.

News

Man wanted in fatal Neenah shooting arrested in Milwaukee

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have arrested a man sought in a fatal shooting in Neenah last month.

News

Man drowns helping get 2 children to shore in Milwaukee

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee County sheriff’s authorities say a 19-year-old man has drowned while trying to help get two family members to shore at McKinley Beach in Milwaukee.