I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Nicole Smothers. I lost my boyfriend of 27 years in the middle of May. My daughter, Nicole, came in as soon as I called her. Due to financial circumstances from losing my other half, she has been there for me. She almost had my house packed in two days. I suffer from depression and she has always been my rock. She works at a dental office, is married and has two children to care for. She has been with me from early morning til night, working and consoling me. I really would be so lost without her. I love her with all my heart.

Denise Stahl

