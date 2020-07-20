Advertisement

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital Dietary Department

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the OakLeaf Surgical Hospital Dietary Department for the Sunshine Award. I would like to send a thank you to Narin, Rosel, Alaska, Leah, and Cindy. Their patience, dedication, and commitment to OakLeaf Surgical Hospital these past few months have been greatly appreciated. I was only able to have a skeleton crew these past few months and they all stepped up, remained positive and dug in to get all that was needed done every day. Without them all we could not have accomplished all that we did. Thank you all for being the glue keeping everything together!

Mary Reimer

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

Eleva Fire Department and First Responders

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 20, 2020

Sunshine Award

Nicole Smothers

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 20, 2020

Sunshine Award

Emily, Alexa, and Maci Grabarczyk

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 21, 2020

Sunshine Award

Michael Zimmerman

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 17, 2020

Sunshine Award

Jodi Bright

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 22, 2020

Latest News

Sunshine Award

Girl Scouts of Southview Elementary School

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 22, 2020

Sunshine Award

The Osseo-Fairchild Community

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 23, 2020

Sunshine Award

Patrick Emlaw, Chad Foss, and Jamie Youngbauer

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 24, 2020

Sunshine Award

Rodney Dicus

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 24, 2020

Community First

Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Recipe

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Recipe for Potato Pizza Packets