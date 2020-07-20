EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the OakLeaf Surgical Hospital Dietary Department for the Sunshine Award. I would like to send a thank you to Narin, Rosel, Alaska, Leah, and Cindy. Their patience, dedication, and commitment to OakLeaf Surgical Hospital these past few months have been greatly appreciated. I was only able to have a skeleton crew these past few months and they all stepped up, remained positive and dug in to get all that was needed done every day. Without them all we could not have accomplished all that we did. Thank you all for being the glue keeping everything together!

Mary Reimer

