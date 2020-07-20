Advertisement

Patrick Emlaw, Chad Foss, and Jamie Youngbauer

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the 6th grade teachers of Whitehall Middle School, Patrick Emlaw, Chad Foss, and Jamie Youngbauer, for the Sunshine Award. This year, the 6th grade teachers were great with the students and went way beyond in the crisis to make kids learn and kept in touch. They tried to provide all the support they could to each student.

Sherri Maug

