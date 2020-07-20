Advertisement

Powerful storms hit Pierce County

Powerful storms ripped through Pierce County Saturday night, with at least one suspected tornado leaving a path of destruction through the Town of Clifton.
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Powerful storms ripped through Pierce County Saturday night, with at least one suspected tornado leaving a path of destruction through the Town of Clifton.

Downed trees, twisted metal and destroyed buildings. This is all damage left behind after strong storms overnight in Pierce County. Sunday, people in these communities began to pick up the pieces left behind. For Denny Holm, he says it has taken him some time to process the damage.

“It was very surreal this morning,” Holm says. “Now it’s just starting to sink in.”

After being alerted to the potential of a tornado from local meteorologists, Holm and his wife took shelter in the lower level of their home. Holm went to the garage to retrieve his shoes and some flashlights, when the storm blew over his home. He says the air pressure dropped so suddenly, it disoriented him as if someone had thrown a concussion grenade in the room.

“I heard the typical train description, so I knew what all these people had gone through right there,” Holm says. “Then the air pressure dropped. The garage door was going back and forth, it reminded me of a horror movie with how fast it was moving, the noise it was making, the roar.”

Holm says he saw what looked like a tornado going over his home, saying what he saw was like something out of a movie.

“As I came out here my neighbor met me and we could see to the northeast here, we could see the two, there were two of them,” Holm says. “There was the tornado, what we think was a tornado but it was up in the air. To the left, the north of it, there was what appeared to be a smaller one. But the one was wide, it was big.”

Across the town of Clifton, many homes were virtually untouched. But some barns, garages and sheds were not. One barn that had stood for over 118 years and five generations of farmers was flattened - but the house across the road had minimal damage. According to Chris Edgar, the barn was a landmark for the area.

“The Edgar’s have owned the farm since 1902 and the barn was built before that,” he says.

Some neighbors, like Kurt Kinneman, are choosing to look on the bright side. Kinneman says he wasn't home when the storm hit, but arrived just after.

“I’m just happy to be here, happy to have friends and family and just actually happy today, you know,” he says. “Things could be a lot worse. The house could be gone, a lot of other stuff could’ve happened.”

Now, those hit by the storm start the rebuilding process. They say they thankful that what was destroyed are things that can be replaced. There are no reported injuries or deaths linked to the storms.

“I’m disappointed in the motor home. That kind of our new thing the last couple years,” Holm says. “I want to get it out safely with as little damage as possible, I want to get it where it needs to go because it will take months to fix I’m sure and I want to leave this winter.”

“We just keep going I guess,” Kinneman says. “I’m glad the sun is still shinning today and just getting ready for tomorrow again.”

