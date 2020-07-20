Advertisement

Residents cleaning up after EF-1 tornado in Osseo

Jon Hageness' pole shed lost its roof in the tornado, ending up in the creek bed next to his house.
Jon Hageness' pole shed lost its roof in the tornado, ending up in the creek bed next to his house.(WEAU)
By Katrina Henning
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Cleanup is underway after a tornado touched down in Osseo on Sunday morning. The tornado was an EF-1, classified by the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, the tornado traveled at winds of 105 mph and covered around 3.5 miles.

“Start to finish, it was probably less than 30 seconds,” says Jon Hageness.

Hageness was watching TV when a tree buckled the ceiling of his living room.

“It started to rain, and then it started to hail, and then I heard snapping and cracking and I told my girlfriend we better get to the basement, and a couple seconds later I heard this crash and saw the ceiling of the living room buckle down, and then it was total silence,” he says.

Other residents are processing their damage. While most of it is tree damage, some properties have been affected as well. Blake Johnson’s family trampoline ended up in his neighbor’s tree.

“We had a building come from the south and a trampoline came from the north and they both ended up in the same place, kind of interesting how the tornado picked things up,” says Mark Martinson, the property manager of Blake Johnson’s neighboring house.

The residents will be cleaning up for awhile, but the community here in Osseo is coming together to make sure everything is okay.

“What an incredible crew that came out, we had tractors, we had friends, we had family, we had people showing up with chainsaws and just getting to work and just doing stuff,” says Olivia Hageness, Jon’s daughter. “We appreciate everyone’s help with this, it’s been so humbling to have everybody’s hand in bringing this place back together.”

Johnson says it’s nice to see everyone come together.

“I see at the neighbors there was a lady that lives down the road, there were at least 30 people over there yesterday with chainsaws helping clean up and everything,” says Martinson.

“We’ll be cleaning up all summer I’m sure, but life goes on,” says Jon Hageness.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire storm sirens mistakenly set off

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
When storms roll through the Chippewa Valley, it is not unusual to hear storm sirens go off.

News

La Crosse Co. Health Department says testing for asymptomatic people awhile away

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
La Crosse County announced eight new COVID-19 cases Monday and an additional 22 over the weekend.

News

Update: GoFundMe for man involved in downtown La Crosse incident removed for violating terms

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The department says the investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the District Attorney for ultimate decision on potential charges.

News

Salvation Army of La Crosse Co. adds housing specialist

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The role will get residents into permanent, affordable, and sufficient housing as well as serve as a liaison between renters and landlords.

News

Wisconsin Department of Corrections completes COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
The agency worked with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard to test all people and staff at its 37 facilities. This mass testing began May 12 and wrapped up July 1.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin’s largest teachers unions call for online school

Updated: 1 hour ago
Teachers unions for Wisconsin’s five largest school districts are asking Gov. Tony Evers and the state’s top health and education officials to keep schools closed at the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson and Justus Cleveland
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department updates the community after 31 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past three days.

News

Menomonie man charged with child sexual assault crimes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Menomonie man has been charged with child sexual assault crimes in Dunn County.

News

Sex offender to be released in Clark County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Clark County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that a sex offender will be released and is set to reside on County Highway B in Humbird.

News

Chippewa County with 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Chippewa County reported 13 positive test results on Monday and now has a total of 167 positive results for COVID-19. The increase of cases comes over a three day stretch as the last update was on Friday.