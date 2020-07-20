Residents cleaning up after EF-1 tornado in Osseo

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Cleanup is underway after a tornado touched down in Osseo on Sunday morning. The tornado was an EF-1, classified by the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, the tornado traveled at winds of 105 mph and covered around 3.5 miles.

“Start to finish, it was probably less than 30 seconds,” says Jon Hageness.

Hageness was watching TV when a tree buckled the ceiling of his living room.

“It started to rain, and then it started to hail, and then I heard snapping and cracking and I told my girlfriend we better get to the basement, and a couple seconds later I heard this crash and saw the ceiling of the living room buckle down, and then it was total silence,” he says.

Other residents are processing their damage. While most of it is tree damage, some properties have been affected as well. Blake Johnson’s family trampoline ended up in his neighbor’s tree.

“We had a building come from the south and a trampoline came from the north and they both ended up in the same place, kind of interesting how the tornado picked things up,” says Mark Martinson, the property manager of Blake Johnson’s neighboring house.

The residents will be cleaning up for awhile, but the community here in Osseo is coming together to make sure everything is okay.

“What an incredible crew that came out, we had tractors, we had friends, we had family, we had people showing up with chainsaws and just getting to work and just doing stuff,” says Olivia Hageness, Jon’s daughter. “We appreciate everyone’s help with this, it’s been so humbling to have everybody’s hand in bringing this place back together.”

Johnson says it’s nice to see everyone come together.

“I see at the neighbors there was a lady that lives down the road, there were at least 30 people over there yesterday with chainsaws helping clean up and everything,” says Martinson.

“We’ll be cleaning up all summer I’m sure, but life goes on,” says Jon Hageness.

