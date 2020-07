EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Rodney Dicus is one of the happiest guys you will ever meet. He comes to our unit everyday with a smile on his face, is always upbeat, and in a positive mindset. We appreciate the sunshine he brings everyday as well as the treats he brings us. We would like to thank him for all that he does by giving him the Sunshine Award.

London Road Dialysis Staff

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.