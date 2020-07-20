Salvation Army of La Crosse Co. adds housing specialist

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Salvation Army of La Crosse County is helping connect landlords to those in need.

Each year the county provides $50,000 to the shelter and this year the funds are being used for a new housing specialist position.

The role will get residents into permanent, affordable, and sufficient housing as well as serve as a liaison between renters and landlords.

The position requires expertise on community resources and working in close collaboration with other case managers.

The shelter says affordable housing can be hard to come by especially with new construction in the area.

“A lot of those properties are out of the budget reach for our clients, so it is a constant struggle to find those possibly private landlords, maybe not an agency, that will take a chance and rent to some people that maybe have some barriers,” said Loretta LaPoint, the new Salvation Army housing specialist.

The position has been in the works for over a year and will help those living in the shelter as well as referrals from the county.

Those who are certain with housing are able to focus on improving other areas of life too, according to the Salvation Army.

