Sex offender to be released in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Clark County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that a sex offender will be released and is set to reside on County Highway B in Humbird.

Charles Montgomery ,63, served his sentence for two counts of second degree sexual assault of a child, second degree sexual assault and two counts of bail jumping.

Law enforcement say he assaulted to minor males who were known to him and that he is not wanted at this time. They did note his criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to re offend.

