Stepping Stones holds “Empty Bowls” fundraising sale

Empty Bowl event
Empty Bowl event(WEAU/ Empty Bowls)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MENOMONIE Wis. (WEAU) - Stepping Stones will have a fundraising sale at the Menomonie Farmers Market on July 22 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 18, 25 and August 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The idea for bowls and quilts to be sold came after Wisconsin’s Safer at Home ordered canceled some of the Empty Bowls events scheduled for early 2020.

One of the biggest events for Empty Bowls is the Stepping Stone fundraising event.

Bowls will be sold for $10 each and quilt costs will be marked. Organizers say " For those who purchased advance tickets for this year’s event, Soup/Bowl tickets holders will receive one bowl and the chance to purchase a second for $5. Soup Only ticket holders can purchase one bowl for $5″.

