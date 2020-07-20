Advertisement

The Osseo-Fairchild Community

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the community of Osseo-Fairchild for the Sunshine Award. In April of this year, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma and my cancer had spread to 9 spots on my liver. My friends, family, and our church all came together as a surprise, to do some work at my house. They removed 2 sheds, re-did my garage doors, did some landscaping, planted flowers, painted my house, and made a beautiful sitting area around a corn crib that was also renovated. I look around and I am amazed at the “miracle” that happened and the amount of people that came together to make my house my dream house. The best I can describe my home is that it is straight out of heaven. Thank you to the amazing community who came together to make this happen for me. I went into my research trial with a full heart and a strong soul. Thank you to everyone for making my wishes come true! I am blessed in so many ways.

Jeneen Giacomino

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

Eleva Fire Department and First Responders

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 20, 2020

Sunshine Award

Nicole Smothers

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 20, 2020

Sunshine Award

Emily, Alexa, and Maci Grabarczyk

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 21, 2020

Sunshine Award

Michael Zimmerman

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 17, 2020

Sunshine Award

Jodi Bright

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 22, 2020

Latest News

Sunshine Award

Girl Scouts of Southview Elementary School

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 22, 2020

Sunshine Award

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital Dietary Department

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 23, 2020

Sunshine Award

Patrick Emlaw, Chad Foss, and Jamie Youngbauer

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 24, 2020

Sunshine Award

Rodney Dicus

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 24, 2020

Community First

Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Recipe

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Recipe for Potato Pizza Packets