Wisconsin Department of Corrections completes COVID-19 testing

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADSION, Wis. (DOC News Release) – Comprehensive testing at Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) institutions is complete and there are 9 active cases of COVID-19 among those in the care of the DOC, and the percentage of positive tests for those in DOC institutions is at 1.2%

The agency worked with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard to test all people and staff at its 37 facilities. This mass testing began May 12 and wrapped up July 1.

The agency is tracking virus cases among staff members and those in the care of the DOC, and making the numbers available to the public on its COVID-19 web page. As of Monday afternoon, there were 9 active cases of the virus among those housed at DOC institutions and 12 active cases among DOC staff, including those who do not work in the institutions.

Here is a breakdown of the testing numbers for those in DOC care:

· 24,395 total tests administered (combined DOC and National Guard administered)

· 296 positive cases (230 at one facility, Waupun Correctional Institution)

· 285 recovered positive cases

· 9 active positive cases

· 2 released positive case (tested positive before scheduled release date)

And here is a breakdown of testing for DOC staff:

· 95 positive cases

· 83 recovered cases

· 12 active positive cases

“We wish the numbers were even lower, but the relatively small number of active cases is a testament to the leadership of our Emergency Operations Command team and the work of staff in our facilities to protect the persons in our care,” said DOC Secretary Kevin Carr. “Mass testing has been a big part of our efforts, helping us identify asymptomatic individuals, more quickly isolate and quarantine them, and reduce the risk of transmission within our system. It would not have been possible without our partnership with the Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard.”

That partnership will continue as the three agencies collaborate to conduct a second round of testing for DOC staff members, beginning this week. DOC facilities will be prioritized based on:

· Highest number of staff/PIOC positive cases

· Elevated level of cases in the community

· Minimal community cases/no positive cases in the facility

DOC staff will continue to provide testing of those in the agency’s care at intake, transfer and release, as well as when they are symptomatic or have been exposed.

