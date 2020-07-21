Advertisement

Alex Trebek expects to mark 2-year cancer survival in 2021

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show &amp;quot;Jeopardy!&amp;quot; The program won outstanding game show at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. (Jeopardy! via AP)
This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show &amp;quot;Jeopardy!&amp;quot; The program won outstanding game show at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. (Jeopardy! via AP) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Alex Trebek says he's responding well to treatment for pancreatic cancer and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.

The “Jeopardy!” host says his doctor is counting on that milestone, so he is too. Trebek also said he expects to continue hosting the quiz show.

He spoke to ABC News’ “Good Morning America” for a report that aired Monday. Trebek says he’s had difficult days, and called his wife a “saint” for her unwavering support as he’s faced sadness and depression.

Trebek turns 80 on Wednesday, a day after publication of his memoir, “The Answer Is ... Reflections On My Life. "

