Alex Trebek expects to mark 2-year cancer survival in 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Alex Trebek says he's responding well to treatment for pancreatic cancer and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.

The “Jeopardy!” host says his doctor is counting on that milestone, so he is too. Trebek also said he expects to continue hosting the quiz show.

He spoke to ABC News’ “Good Morning America” for a report that aired Monday. Trebek says he’s had difficult days, and called his wife a “saint” for her unwavering support as he’s faced sadness and depression.

Trebek turns 80 on Wednesday, a day after publication of his memoir, “The Answer Is ... Reflections On My Life. "

