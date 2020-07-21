All employees evacuated after Burnett Dairy Cooperative structure fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU, KARE11) - Employees at the Brunett Dairy Cooperative were evacuated safely after a fire broke out.

Officials say the fire appears to have started from a mechanical malfunction.

The dispatch center received a call of a structure fire on July 20 around 10:30 p.m.

Officials said the fire was still burning but under control by early Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported. A concern in this incident was the presence of anhydrous ammonia and chlorine on the property that is used in the dairy process, but the sheriff said neither of these chemicals was ignited by the fire.

According to WisDOT, WIS 70 remains closed Tuesday morning in both directions from Williams Road to County M near Grantsburg as crews continue to work on the fire.

Firefighters from Grantsburg, Siren, Webster, Frederic, Cushing, St. Croix Hertel, Pine City and Rush City all helped in the battle to save the cooperative.

According to their website, the Burnett Dairy Cooperative has been in operation since the late 1800s.

The fire is still under investigation.

