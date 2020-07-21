Advertisement

Buffalo County Health Department reports potential COVID-19 exposure

((Source: MGN image))
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Health Department is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19.

Potential exposure locations include: Larry’s Lookout in Arcadia on July 11 from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Waumandee House in Waumandee on July 11 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., and White Pig in Mondovi on July 11 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Any one who has been exposed and is showing symptoms should contact their health care provider.

