Charges filed again Minneapolis man in multi-county chase

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Charges have been filed in Eau Claire County Court against 22-year old Devante Hatten of Minneapolis, who is linked to a multi-county chase last week.

The complaint says Hatten led the Wisconsin State Patrol on a vehicle chase Friday in Eau Claire County, after he already got away from authorities in Monroe County.

Troopers say speeds during the chase reached between 110 and 130 miles per hour. A “pit maneuver” eventually flattened three tires on Hatten’s vehicle and brought it to a stop.

When authorities searched the vehicle, they smelled marijuana and found a box of ammunition for a pistol.

The vehicle Hatten was driving was reported stolen last month in Minneapolis.

Hatten is free on a $500-dollar cash bond.

