Advertisement

Construction industry thriving during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many industries across the country, forcing some to slow or shut-down completely.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many industries across the country, forcing some to slow or shut-down completely.(WEAU)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many industries across the country, forcing some to slow or shut-down completely.

It’s a sure sign of summer. Construction. If you’ve driven in downtown Eau Claire recently, you’ve seen work is being done on many streets. City of Eau Claire engineer Dave Solberg says they are moving forward with their infrastructure restoration projects in downtown Eau Claire.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many industries across the country, forcing some to slow or shut-down completely.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many industries across the country, forcing some to slow or shut-down completely.(WEAU)

“These are streets that have lead service lines for the water main,” Solberg says. “The water main is approaching 100 years old or in excess of 100 years, so the program with the city is to replace the lead lines service lines that go into houses and businesses.”

While many industries have struggled to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, Solberg says getting these construction projects completed was a priority for the city.

“We felt it was important this spring that with the economy slowing down, if we could start construction in a safe manner, we needed to do our part to not only replace our infrastructure but to try and keep that part of the economy moving,” Solberg says.

Haas Sons Inc. safety manager Rob Nelson says while he thought it may be difficult to work during this pandemic, it has gone better than he expected.

“They pretty much social distance already. we’re outside working. we’re not like other construction companies doing building and stuff so we’re a little easier, able to do the social distancing,” Nelson says.

“Obviously it is difficult when you are in a construction zone to maintain clinical and by the book requirements,” Solberg says. “But as a general guideline to do safe construction practices, our contracting partners have been doing as well can be expected this year.”

Nelson says while they have not had an employee test positive for COVID-19 yet, they do have protocols in place if it were to happen.

“We would also look at the crew, take them out and probably set them aside until their tests come back and then we would have another crew that would come in place and take over from there.”

So far, Solberg says the city is on track to complete the same number of projects as they would in a normal year, despite COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson and Trempealeau County report potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Jackson County and Trempealeau County health officials are warning the public of potential exposure sites.

News

New coalition formed to help make state elections safe and secure

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Bi-partisan coalition, Vote Safe Wisconsin, looks to help make upcoming elections safe and secure amid the pandemic.

News

Wisconsin reporting largest single day increase of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting the largest single day increase of positive cases so far.

Court

Man sentenced to community service for amended charges of sexual assault

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Saint Paul man has been sentenced to community service hours for amended charges fourth degree sexual assault.

Latest News

News

Buffalo County Health Department reports potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Buffalo County Health Department is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19.

National

Minnesota lawmakers pass police accountability package

Updated: 4 hours ago
The sweeping package was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state's criminal justice system in years.

News

Barron County reports second COVID-19 related death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A second person in Barron County has died due to COVID-19 complications.

News

Reach Inc. hires new CEO

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Reach, Inc. Board of Directors have hired a new CEO. Todd Breaker was named the new CEO for Reach, Inc. and will begin his duties on July 20, 2020.

News

All employees evacuated after Burnett Dairy Cooperative structure fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Employees at the Brunett Dairy Cooperative were evacuated safely after a fire broke out.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.