Construction industry thriving during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many industries across the country, forcing some to slow or shut-down completely.

It’s a sure sign of summer. Construction. If you’ve driven in downtown Eau Claire recently, you’ve seen work is being done on many streets. City of Eau Claire engineer Dave Solberg says they are moving forward with their infrastructure restoration projects in downtown Eau Claire.

“These are streets that have lead service lines for the water main,” Solberg says. “The water main is approaching 100 years old or in excess of 100 years, so the program with the city is to replace the lead lines service lines that go into houses and businesses.”

While many industries have struggled to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, Solberg says getting these construction projects completed was a priority for the city.

“We felt it was important this spring that with the economy slowing down, if we could start construction in a safe manner, we needed to do our part to not only replace our infrastructure but to try and keep that part of the economy moving,” Solberg says.

Haas Sons Inc. safety manager Rob Nelson says while he thought it may be difficult to work during this pandemic, it has gone better than he expected.

“They pretty much social distance already. we’re outside working. we’re not like other construction companies doing building and stuff so we’re a little easier, able to do the social distancing,” Nelson says.

“Obviously it is difficult when you are in a construction zone to maintain clinical and by the book requirements,” Solberg says. “But as a general guideline to do safe construction practices, our contracting partners have been doing as well can be expected this year.”

Nelson says while they have not had an employee test positive for COVID-19 yet, they do have protocols in place if it were to happen.

“We would also look at the crew, take them out and probably set them aside until their tests come back and then we would have another crew that would come in place and take over from there.”

So far, Solberg says the city is on track to complete the same number of projects as they would in a normal year, despite COVID-19.

