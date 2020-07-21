Advertisement

Cormac Sampson is ready for any obstacle

(WEAU)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson has had an interesting ride so far on the Wisconsin Badgers football team. He has seen his position change from offensive tackle, to tight end to center, but as he heads into his redshirt sophomore season, he is prepared for anything that is thrown his way.

Sampson said, “In a way it helped me out to go back to tight end. Now coming back to offensive line I now have that game experience so it’s not going to be as bad as it was when I first transitioned.”

Sampson says he graduated high school at 250 pounds but has gained over 40 in Madison to play in the trenches and with the Badgers being regarded as one of the top offensive lineman schools in the entire country, Cormac knows he is playing with the best of the best.

He said, “It is kind of a crazy feeling to know that you are being groomed to be a level that you would be top talent it’s just crazy. If you mess it up, they are going to find someone else to take over the position, I mean a football team has 120 some guys on it, so there are always people chomping at the bit to come take that.”

As for this off-season, it has been a weird one. With college football in a state of flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic, who knows what this year has in store.

"As a player you just have to take everything one day at a time, you just have to put in as much work in the weight room as you can because we aren't the ones making the decisions so as long as we are taking every day as it comes and getting prepared for whatever it is that will come, that is going to put us in the best spot to be our most successful.

Cormac is going into this season preparing to be a center, but as history has shown, anything can happen and Sampson is ready for any obstacle in 2020.

