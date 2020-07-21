Advertisement

Court case involving herbicide Dicamba could be heard again

By Amie Winters
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The battle over the future of the post-emergence herbicide Dicamba goes on. Last night BASF and Corteva Agriscience, two of the three companies that produce a Dicamba product, filed separate court petitions challenging the June 3rd court decision that vacated the licenses to produce the product. The companies want the 3 judge panel to rehear the original case. They are claiming the original decision in the 9th Circuit Court was a departure from past precedent among other Circuit Courts as well as the Supreme Courts. DTN Ag News is also reporting the 2 companies claim the Court did not give the companies a chance to defend Dicamba before they made their June 3rd decision.

The soybean crop around the country is looking a little better this week while corn remained about the same. This week’s Crop Progress Reports shows the soybean crop is now rated 69% good to excellent with 64% of the crop blooming—about 7% ahead of the 5 year average. The beans in Minnesota look the best with 80% of the beans across the river are in that good to excellent category with the soybeans in Iowa and Nebraska not far behind. The corn is also rated 69% good to excellent this week—the same as a week ago. As of Sunday, 59% of the corn was silking and 9% of the corn is now in the dough stage—both ahead of normal. Again Minnesota has the best looking corn as 83% of the cropis rated good to excellent.

But we’re not far behind here in Wisconsin. Our corn crop is rated 81% good to excellent this week—the same as last week. The report also shows 34% of our corn is silking—11 days ahead of our 5 year average. Wisconsin soybeans look even better with the crop rated 83% good to excellent this week with 73% of the crop blooming and 32% of the plants setting pods—both well ahead of normal progress. State farmers also report 97% of the oats have headed as the crop is rated 84% good to excellent—the same rating we have for the potato crop this week. Farmers have also put up 76% of their second hay crop—about 8 days ahead of normal. Hay stands are rated 72% good to excellent this week.

The deadline is getting close to nominate someone to serve on your Farm Service Agency County Committee. August 1st is the last day to nominate people to a 3 year term on those committees. Actual elections will begin on November 2nd.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

24th Annual Durand Youth Fishing Contest (7/21/20) Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
24th Annual Durand Youth Fishing Contest (7/21/20) Part 3

National

Minnesota lawmakers ban neck restraints after Floyd’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
The sweeping package was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state's criminal justice system in years.

National

GRAPHIC: Fox News stars Hannity, Carlson, others named in sexual harassment lawsuit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Bauder
Two women filed a lawsuit against Fox News that named network stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Ed Henry of unwanted advancements and sexual harassment, among other claims.

News

One-on-one interview with ECASD Superintendent after school board votes to partially reopen schools this fall

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky and Amie Winters
It's been more than four months since students and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District have been able to set foot inside of their respective schools.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 10 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Jonathan Taylor raising money for charity in Madison, his second home: ‘It’s only right that I give back'

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
For the last three years, we’ve seen Jonathan Taylor run through Big Ten defenses on his way to becoming one of the most accomplished running backs in NCAA history. Now as JT gets ready for his first NFL season, he’s accomplishing even more off the field.

News

Cleanup Underway After Trempealeau Co. Tornado

Updated: 10 hours ago
Cleanup Underway After Trempealeau Co. Tornado

News

La Crosse Co.: 666 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
La Crosse Co.: 666 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

News

Reaction to School Plan Proposal

Updated: 10 hours ago
Reaction to School Plan Proposal

News

ECASD Back to School Plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
ECASD Back to School Plan