Court case involving herbicide Dicamba could be heard again

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The battle over the future of the post-emergence herbicide Dicamba goes on. Last night BASF and Corteva Agriscience, two of the three companies that produce a Dicamba product, filed separate court petitions challenging the June 3rd court decision that vacated the licenses to produce the product. The companies want the 3 judge panel to rehear the original case. They are claiming the original decision in the 9th Circuit Court was a departure from past precedent among other Circuit Courts as well as the Supreme Courts. DTN Ag News is also reporting the 2 companies claim the Court did not give the companies a chance to defend Dicamba before they made their June 3rd decision.

The soybean crop around the country is looking a little better this week while corn remained about the same. This week’s Crop Progress Reports shows the soybean crop is now rated 69% good to excellent with 64% of the crop blooming—about 7% ahead of the 5 year average. The beans in Minnesota look the best with 80% of the beans across the river are in that good to excellent category with the soybeans in Iowa and Nebraska not far behind. The corn is also rated 69% good to excellent this week—the same as a week ago. As of Sunday, 59% of the corn was silking and 9% of the corn is now in the dough stage—both ahead of normal. Again Minnesota has the best looking corn as 83% of the cropis rated good to excellent.

But we’re not far behind here in Wisconsin. Our corn crop is rated 81% good to excellent this week—the same as last week. The report also shows 34% of our corn is silking—11 days ahead of our 5 year average. Wisconsin soybeans look even better with the crop rated 83% good to excellent this week with 73% of the crop blooming and 32% of the plants setting pods—both well ahead of normal progress. State farmers also report 97% of the oats have headed as the crop is rated 84% good to excellent—the same rating we have for the potato crop this week. Farmers have also put up 76% of their second hay crop—about 8 days ahead of normal. Hay stands are rated 72% good to excellent this week.

The deadline is getting close to nominate someone to serve on your Farm Service Agency County Committee. August 1st is the last day to nominate people to a 3 year term on those committees. Actual elections will begin on November 2nd.

