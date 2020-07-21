COVID-19 testing site at NWSF

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Free COVID-19 testing was offered Monday in the Chippewa Valley.

The latest testing site was set up at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

Testing was operated by members of the Wisconsin National Guard, and was open to anyone older than five.

Another WI National Guard testing site will be held in Onalaska on Friday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 450 kits available.

