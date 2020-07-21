Drive-Thru voting to return in Eau Claire for August partisan primary

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In-person “drive-thru” absentee voting in the August Partisan primary will once again be available on starting Tuesday, July 28th for Eau Claire residents.

All eligible voters who are City of Eau Claire residents can use the service located at the parking lot of City Hall at 203 S. Farwell. It will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Tuesday, July 28th until Friday, July 31st, and again Monday, August 3rd through Friday, August 7th.

More information can be found at https://www.eauclairewi.gov/government/our-divisions/elections?fbclid=IwAR2UigCWu_ezYcgAoZ5VMh48PRMHOeu3pF_WGSFow7mfjFrSrZAae-uiLHE

The deadline to request a ballot online is 5 p.m. on August 6. Poll workers will follow cleanliness and physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask, and we encourage you to do the same.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.