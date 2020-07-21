Eau Claire City- County Health Department hiring disease investigators

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is hiring disease investigators for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The job is based in Eau Claire and is temporary. It features a start time of August and extend through December.

The position will close after 50 applications are received.

