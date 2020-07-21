Advertisement

Eau Claire City- County Health Department hiring disease investigators

Eau Claire County Health Department
Eau Claire County Health Department(weau)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is hiring disease investigators for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The job is based in Eau Claire and is temporary. It features a start time of August and extend through December.

The position will close after 50 applications are received.

To learn more about the position, click here.

