Face coverings with vents ineffective, according to Gundersen Health System

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse prohibiting face coverings with vents .
Gundersen Health System in La Crosse prohibiting face coverings with vents .(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse is prohibiting face coverings with vents saying they’re ineffective.

All patients, visitors, and staff entering a Gundersen location are required to wear a mask or face covering over their mouth and nose.

Gundersen Infectious Control Director Bridget Pfaff says masks with exhalation vents are not acceptable as the vents don’t reduce the risk of transmitting infection to others.

“We’re trying to keep people from spreading their droplets,” Pfaff explained. “When we use those masks that have vents on them, the source control is gone and you have the potential for those droplets to escape that mask.”

Pfaff says the most effective face covering or mask is one that covers both the nose and mouth and stays in place-- a face covering should not be loose enough to fall down or too tight where it is uncomfortable.

