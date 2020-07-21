Advertisement

First student presumed positive COVID-19 case at open area school

Lemonweir Elementary School in Tomah, Wisconsin.
Lemonweir Elementary School in Tomah, Wisconsin.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) -

Last week, a Tomah elementary school reopened for the school year. This week, one student is a presumed positive COVID-19 case.

Lemonweir Elementary says the student had a fever and was in close contact with a family member who tested positive.

The school notified all parents of the situation through an email from the superintendent.

Those in the student’s class who were within six feet and the teacher are being asked to quarantine until a negative test result.

The school says it did anticipate cases would happen, but says it’s important to stay open.

“We strongly believe that we have an obligation to educate our children,” said Nicki Pope, Lemonweir Elementary principal. “It’s going to be detrimental if they are not in front of a teacher or at least have the education system to provide them to move forward from here. [Teachers] are essential workers to provide that education to our students.”

Staff are meeting to discuss potential changes to minimize contact among students, but say masks will still not be mandatory.

Lemonweir says students are not afraid to be back, but instead happy and excited.

A virtual schooling option was also made available for parents with concerns.

