Jackson and Trempealeau County report potential COVID-19 exposure

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County and Trempealeau County health officials are warning the public of potential exposure sites.

Jackson County Public Health says the Sunset Tavern on Wednesday, July 15 from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. as well as the Airport Bar on the same day from 10:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. could be a potential exposure site.

The Trempealeau County Health Department says Up-Chuck’s in Arcadia on July 11 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Flyin’ Ryans in Eleva also on July 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. could have potential exposure.

If you were present at these dates and times and are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your health care provider.

