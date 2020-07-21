Advertisement

Jackson and Trempealeau County report potential COVID-19 exposure

(WBKO)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County and Trempealeau County health officials are warning the public of potential exposure sites.

Jackson County Public Health says the Sunset Tavern on Wednesday, July 15 from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. as well as the Airport Bar on the same day from 10:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. could be a potential exposure site.

The Trempealeau County Health Department says Up-Chuck’s in Arcadia on July 11 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Flyin’ Ryans in Eleva also on July 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. could have potential exposure.

If you were present at these dates and times and are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your health care provider.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Construction industry thriving during pandemic

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many industries across the country, forcing some to slow or shut-down completely.

News

New coalition formed to help make state elections safe and secure

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Bi-partisan coalition, Vote Safe Wisconsin, looks to help make upcoming elections safe and secure amid the pandemic.

News

Wisconsin reporting largest single day increase of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting the largest single day increase of positive cases so far.

Court

Man sentenced to community service for amended charges of sexual assault

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Saint Paul man has been sentenced to community service hours for amended charges fourth degree sexual assault.

Latest News

News

Buffalo County Health Department reports potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Buffalo County Health Department is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19.

National

Minnesota lawmakers pass police accountability package

Updated: 4 hours ago
The sweeping package was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state's criminal justice system in years.

News

Barron County reports second COVID-19 related death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A second person in Barron County has died due to COVID-19 complications.

News

Reach Inc. hires new CEO

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Reach, Inc. Board of Directors have hired a new CEO. Todd Breaker was named the new CEO for Reach, Inc. and will begin his duties on July 20, 2020.

News

All employees evacuated after Burnett Dairy Cooperative structure fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Employees at the Brunett Dairy Cooperative were evacuated safely after a fire broke out.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.