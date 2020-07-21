Advertisement

Man sentenced to community service for amended charges of sexual assault

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Saint Paul man has been sentenced to community service hours for amended charges fourth degree sexual assault.

Court records say Adam Sharpe was found guilty due to a no contest plea of three counts of fourth degree sexual assault. The court ordered to serve 30 days in jail which could be done completing 240 hours of community service.

The original criminal complaint accused Sharpe of viewing pornography and he later admitted to a woman that he had raped two females when he was younger.

