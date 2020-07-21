Advertisement

New coalition formed to help make state elections safe and secure

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the Wisconsin spring primary, many were left wondering how elections could be made safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last election we had issues,” says former Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen. “I think we had issues because this was a first run of trying to have elections during COVID.”

“Nobody in Wisconsin or for that matter in the country, should have to choose between their right to vote and their safety,” says Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

On Tuesday, a bi-partisan coalition including Kaul and Van hollen, was formed to help ensure that future elections are safe and secure.

“We have the ability right now, I think, during turbulent times to have safe and secure voting here in Wisconsin without any changes,” Van Hollen says.

Kaul and Van Hollen say the key to secure elections is educating people on their options.

“The Elections Commission has taken an important step to promoting secure absentee balloting by sending out applications to over 2.7 million voters in Wisconsin,” Kaul says.

“They need to understand how early they need to get their applications in, how early they need to return their ballot and how they can go about filling those things out,” Van Hollen says.

Kaul also says the state will be better prepared.

“They’ll have time to figure out how the process works if they are not familiar with it,” he says.

And points to help available at the national level.

“The federal government which can help provide funding for safe in person voting as well as funding support for safe and secure absentee voting,” Kaul says.

For more information on how you can vote in the upcoming elections, click here.

