Reach Inc. hires new CEO

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -The Reach, Inc. Board of Directors have hired a new CEO. Todd Breaker was named the new CEO for Reach, Inc. and will begin his duties on July 20, 2020.

This marks an end to a six month search to find Stacy Wigfield’s replacement. Mr. Wigfield retired on March 31st, 2020 after 34 years of service.

Mr. Breaker has been working in public programs that serve child and adults with varying abilities, multiple chronic conditions, and frailties of aging for over 30 years. Mr. Breaker has been active with public programs that have changed services in the State of Wisconsin for the past 20 years such as Self-Directed Services, Aging & Disability Resource Centers, Family Care and IRIS. His focus is on quality, strategic planning, program development, management, data analysis and business operations. Mr. Breaker loves to build up programs, create solutions in the most difficult situations, work in complex systems, and stay focused on the customer.

On being hired to lead Reach, Inc., Mr. Breaker said, “Reach’s impact on each person and families is amazing. I am very excited to be part of the future that Reach has to offer the Chippewa Valley.”

Mr. Breaker has his BS from UW-Oshkosh in Human Services and a minor in Wellness Promotion. He earned his MS in Organizational Leadership and Quality from Marian College in Fond du Lac. Mr. Breaker lives with his family in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

