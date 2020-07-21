Advertisement

Teika Sycks

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Teika Sycks a Sunshine Award.  Teika drives almost 300 miles to come and take care of me.  She washes my hair, does my fingernails and toenails, gives me baths, and so on.  I am disabled due to a brain tumor and she comes to take care of me and to give her dad a break.  She also helps me with any paperwork that I might have.  I could go on for hours about all the things she does for me.  I think she is great!

Karen Michals

