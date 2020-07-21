EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Teika Sycks a Sunshine Award. Teika drives almost 300 miles to come and take care of me. She washes my hair, does my fingernails and toenails, gives me baths, and so on. I am disabled due to a brain tumor and she comes to take care of me and to give her dad a break. She also helps me with any paperwork that I might have. I could go on for hours about all the things she does for me. I think she is great!

Karen Michals

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.