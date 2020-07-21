Advertisement

Wisconsin reporting largest single day increase of COVID-19

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting the largest single day increase of positive cases so far.

State wide, 1,117 people tested positive since Monday, totaling 44,135 people testing positive. 77% of all cases have recovered.

65 more people have been hospitalized and 14 more people have died. A total of 859 people have died in the state.

13,371 new negative tests have been done, resulting in a total of 750,562 in the state.

The Chippewa County Health Department is reporting 1 new active case with four new confirmed cases for a total of 36 active cases.

